A former top Swiss referee has been sentenced to a conditional prison sentence in the so-called dressing room scandal at SCR Altach. The Feldkirch Regional Court found him guilty of unauthorized image recording, among other things.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Feldkirch Regional Court sentenced the defendant to seven months' conditional imprisonment.

Around 30 SCR Altach players were affected by secret recordings.

The verdict is not yet final because the public prosecutor's office is considering further steps. Show more

The courtroom in Feldkirch is overcrowded. More than 100 spectators want to see how the case, which has been making headlines for months, ends. A former top Swiss referee is sitting in the dock. He is accused of secretly filming and photographing female footballers in the dressing room during his time as an official at SCR Altach - using a concealed smartphone and sometimes through a keyhole.

The Feldkirch regional court handed down its verdict in the early afternoon: a seven-month conditional prison sentence, plus 300 daily fines of four euros each. Each player involved receives 625 euros in damages.

The judge finds clear words. "It makes a big difference whether you just look at pictures or produce them yourself," she says. The fact that the defendant had abused a protected space with the dressing room was particularly serious. The court mitigated the sentence by taking into account his partial confession and his lack of previous convictions.

The defendant accepts the verdict. The public prosecutor wants to check whether she will appeal against it. The verdict is therefore not yet final.

"A huge breach of trust"

According to the public prosecutor's office, around 30 players were identified on the recordings. The youngest was born in 2007 and the allegations include unauthorized image recordings and sexual images of minors.

One player testified in court that she recognized herself in a photo from the changing room. The lawyer for the private plaintiffs reads out a joint statement from those affected. "The events have torn the rug out from under our feet," it says. The accused had enjoyed great trust as a sports manager - and abused it.

"He told us for years that the changing room was our home." This is why the crime is particularly painful. Since then, some players have suffered from insomnia, while others have found it difficult to enter training rooms without worrying. In addition, there were hurtful comments from those around them.

The public prosecutor speaks of a "huge breach of trust". A lawyer for the victims calls the case "a catastrophe for women's football".

Partial confession - and unanswered questions

At the beginning of the questioning, the accused says: "I plead partially guilty." His defense lawyer argued that the recordings could only have been made from 2020 at the earliest, as his client had only been active in the club from this point onwards - the criminal complaint had mentioned recordings from 2018 onwards.

It remains unclear in the trial whether the images were disseminated. The defence lawyer emphasized: "All data carriers on which recordings are stored have been seized and will be destroyed."

In his last words, the defendant addressed those affected directly: "I would like to express my sympathy to everyone and apologize for my actions."

The scandal with an international impact

The case caused a stir beyond Austria. Even newspapers such as theGuardianreported on it. Austria's Sports Minister Michaela Schmidt spoke of "disgusting" accusations and called for a full investigation.

SCR Altach announced that it had organized support for the players concerned together with external victim support agencies. Additional protection and prevention measures are also to be introduced.

2.42 pm Verdict not yet final The defendant accepts the verdict. The public prosecutor, on the other hand, still wants to examine whether she wants to appeal the verdict. Accordingly, the verdict is not yet legally binding. The trial is now closed.

2.40 p.m. Judge justifies the verdict "It makes a big difference whether you just look at the pictures or produce them yourself," the judge explains in her reasons for the verdict. The fact that the defendant misused a protected space for his crimes with the checkroom also had an impact on the sentence. The defendant's confession and the fact that he had no previous convictions, on the other hand, had a mitigating effect on the sentence.

14.34 hrs Referee is sentenced to conditional imprisonment The judge takes around five minutes to deliberate before handing down her verdict: The defendant is sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of 7 months and a fine of 300 daily rates of 4 euros each. In addition, the defendant must pay compensation of 625 euros to each player affected.

2.23 p.m. Accused addresses the victim: "I'm sorry" The defendant has the last word: "I agree with what my defence lawyer has said, but I would still like to express my sympathy to all those affected and apologize for my actions."

2.21 p.m. "All photos will be deleted" It is unclear whether the accused also sent the secretly taken pictures and videos to third parties or uploaded them to platforms. In this regard, the defense lawyer clarifies: "All data carriers on which recordings are stored have been seized and will be destroyed."

2.19 pm Defense offers 10,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering In his plea, the defense lawyer reiterates that the images could only have been taken in 2020. His client hopes to be able to find a solution with the victims' representatives regarding compensation for pain and suffering, "even though we are aware that no amount of money in the world can make up for the damage caused". The defense's offer amounts to 10,000 euros - significantly less than the 1000 euros demanded per player (with around 30 players affected).

2.12 pm "Disaster for women's football" The pleas of the various parties follow. The public prosecutor and the lawyers for the plaintiffs are brief: the defendant should be found guilty of both the child pronography material on the accused's devices and the unauthorized image recordings. What the accused had done amounted to a huge breach of trust. "No money in the world can restore this trust," said the public prosecutor. A plaintiff's lawyer added: "What happened to the players here is a nightmare and a catastrophe for women's football."

2 p.m. "He told us the changing room was our home": players take a stand The lawyer for the private plaintiffs reads out a statement on behalf of the players: "The events have torn the rug out from under our feet," the statement reads. The man in the dock had been responsible for their sporting management for years, had spoken to their parents and enjoyed a great deal of trust. "He abused that trust." "He told us for years that the changing room was our home," it continues. The fact that it happened right there is all the more painful. The consequences for the players are far-reaching: for example, some footballers suffer from sleep disorders or suddenly find it very difficult to go to the gym. Since the allegations came to light, the players have also been repeatedly confronted with "moronic questions". The lawyer cites one example: "Where can I see your naked pictures?"

13.43 hrs 1000 euros demanded per player The trial is currently blocked because the defense insists on seeing a specific photo. However, this cannot be retrieved quickly, so a court employee has to take care of obtaining it. In the meantime, the lawyers for the private plaintiffs, i.e. the players, are explaining their claims: 1000 euros compensation for pain and suffering per player. A total of around 30 players are affected.

13:37 Player recognized herself in changing room photo An affected player is now being questioned as a witness. When asked by the judge, she confirms that she has only been a member of SCR Altach since July 2020. However, she had also previously been in the gym, where the accused is also said to have taken secret photos. Accordingly, it is also possible that illegal photos of her from 2018 exist. Especially as she had recognized herself in a photo from the gym changing room that she had seen. After this brief statement, the player has already been released from the witness stand.

1.29 pm "Did not save any such images" The first issue is the seized child pornography material that was found on the accused's cell phone and laptop. He could not explain how the images ended up on his devices, the accused said. Especially as he had never knowingly stored such images. The questioning of the accused is interrupted for several witness interviews.

1.20 p.m. "I plead partially guilty" Now the questioning of the accused begins. "I plead partially guilty," says the accused at the beginning. His defense lawyer explains that most of the allegations are true, but that the recordings could only have started in 2020 - and not in 2018 as stated in the criminal complaint - because the accused had only been active in the association since then.

1.15 pm Public prosecutor corrects false information The public prosecutor now addresses the media representatives present and makes it clear that she does not want to be filmed or photographed. She also corrects false information that had previously circulated in the media. For example, there had been no filming in the private homes of female players. The volume of data seized with the secret recordings is also much smaller than reported.

1.09 p.m. Trial begins Most of the spectators have to make do with standing room - those who were unable to get a seat have to stay outside. Nevertheless, the presiding judge opens the trial. First, the accused is questioned about his personal circumstances. He answers in a low voice. As he has no microphone in front of him, his words are barely audible to the spectators.

1.04 p.m. Huge number of visitors The case has triggered a huge media response since the allegations came to light. Accordingly, anyone who expected a large number of visitors to the courtroom in advance was not a prophet. However, those responsible at the Feldkirch Regional Court seem surprised by the interest: the original courtroom 123 only has 13 seats for spectators and media representatives. However, there were well over 100 onlookers - mostly young women. The trial was then moved to the larger room 108 - but even there, there were nowhere near enough seats. Show more

The case has made international headlines: a former top Swiss referee is alleged to have secretly taken intimate photos of female players during his time as a club official at Austrian football club SCR Altach. He allegedly filmed and photographed the female footballers in the dressing room with a hidden smartphone and through the keyhole.

According to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office, around 30 women were identified in the footage. The youngest victim was born in 2007, the oldest in 1995. The media is talking about the so-called peeping Tom scandal. Even the British newspaper "Guardian" reported on the case.

On Monday, the accused, who according to media reports is resident in the canton of St. Gallen, will have to answer to the Feldkirch regional court. The charges relate to sexual images of minors and unauthorized image recordings. The accused is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.

Subscription for child pornography

The case got rolling after the man was targeted by Swiss and German authorities. The reason: he is said to have taken out a kind of subscription with an illegal streaming provider for child pornography videos. It is suspected that the man got wind of the investigation: Shortly before his home was searched, he resigned from his position at SCR Altach.

According to the criminal complaint, the recordings he made date back to 2018 and were not only made in the ladies' changing room at SCR Altach, but also in a gym, as reported by ORF Vorarlberg. The suspect had attempted to produce "pornographic images" of minors of legal age himself.

The scandal also made waves politically. Sports Minister Michaela Schmidt spoke of "disgusting" accusations. If female athletes "are not even safe in their own changing rooms, then they no longer have a safe place", she said and called for a complete investigation.

Club wants to present measures

SCR Altach explained that they had organized support for the affected players together with external victim support agencies. The club is also working on additional protection and prevention measures - in cooperation with the Austrian Football Association and the sports promotion agency. Concrete steps are to be presented in March.

The municipality of Altach is located directly on the Swiss border. SCR Altach is the region's sporting flagship - both the men's and women's teams play in the first national league.