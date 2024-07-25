Ursula and Heinz Schär close their bakery. schaerbeck.ch

After 128 years, the traditional Schär bakery in Ursenbach BE is closing. Despite an intensive search, no successor could be found.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 128 years, the traditional Schär bakery in Ursenbach BE is closing.

The owners Heinz and Ursula Schär searched for a successor for five years.

They were not successful.

So it's lights out at the end of July. Show more

An era ends in Ursenbach BE on July 31. The Schär family is closing their bakery after 128 years.

Ursula and Heinz Schär ran the business for 32 years, but now have to give it up for health and personnel reasons. Despite an intensive five-year search, they have been unable to find a suitable successor, as they write on their website. First reported by "Argovia Today".

The three interested parties who had applied over the past five years were out of the question: "The business was too small for one of them, the second wanted to take over immediately and the third preferred to open a specialty store instead of running a traditional bakery," Schär told the online portal.

Farewell party and flea market

The challenges of the bakery industry, in particular the unusual working hours and the financial hurdles for a takeover, made the search for a successor difficult. Heinz Schär often starts work at 01:15 and works until midday before returning to the bakery in the evening.

The closure of the bakery means a considerable loss for the region, as it was known for its wood-fired breads and wide range of baked goods, reports "Argovia Today". Schär himself regrets the closure, but says: "If no one follows, then it simply won't work anymore."

On July 27, the Schärs are holding a farewell party in the store to thank their customers and employees. On August 24, a flea market will be held at which parts of the inventory will be sold.

More videos from the department