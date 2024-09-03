The Krone butcher's shop in Stammheim has closed its doors for good. Screenshot Google Maps

The doors of the Krone butcher's shop in Unterstammheim have been closed since last Saturday. The store is no longer profitable for the owner.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The doors of the Krone butcher's shop in Unterstammheim have been closed since last Saturday.

The store is no longer profitable for the owner. Show more

The Krone butcher's shop in Unterstammheim ZH has closed its doors for good. As reported by the "Andelfinger Zeitung" newspaper, the traditional village butcher's shop ceased trading on Saturday.

The reasons for the closure of the business, which had been selling meat since 1948, are varied and similar to many other butchers in the region: changing purchasing behavior, staff shortages, official requirements and competition from farm stores and supermarkets.

Managing director Felix Neidhart and saleswoman Jacqueline Rieser explain that the outdated store fittings and the high regulatory requirements made modernization difficult.

"People regret the closure

Rieser explains: "It would take more than just a few minor adjustments." In addition, the store is leased, which makes large investments unattractive. These factors, combined with rising energy and water prices, ultimately led to the decision to close the butcher's shop.

The effects of the closure are already being felt in the village community. Many residents regret the loss of the butcher's shop, especially older people and single people who preferred small, unpackaged quantities. "People regret the closure, but I can't make a living from it," says Neidhart.

Felix Neidhart now wants to concentrate on his customer butcher's shop in Ramsen, where he offers meat to order.