Since a construction site in Muri AG has been in operation, traffic has been rolling through the hamlet of Hasli. Residents counted 729 vehicles within four hours. The measures adopted by the municipal council are not enough for them.

In Muri AG, a construction site in the middle of the village center has been in operation since 12 January. Since then, there has been constant traffic in the hamlet of Hasli: the small district with around 30 houses is used as an alternative route, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. On a Saturday, residents counted 729 vehicles in four hours - many of them speeding.

At the end of January, they wrote an open letter demanding swift help from the local council. The response followed three weeks later - with a ban on trucks (except for feeder roads) and additional signs. For Christine Meyer, who is organizing the protest, this is not enough: "Both are nice, but they don't solve our problem one bit," she tells the "Aargauer Zeitung".

According to the municipal council, two other measures that were previously promised - a 30 km/h speed limit in the direction of Talstrasse and a 50 km/h speed limit on Albisstrasse - are "currently not feasible". A general driving ban is "currently not being pursued" because businesses "of public interest such as Murimoos or Staublibeeren" must remain accessible.

Residents counter statements by the municipal council

The residents counter in a new letter, which is available to the "Aargauer Zeitung": "It was never about a complete closure, but about preventing through traffic while at the same time ensuring accessibility." A driving ban with "feeder service permitted" would allow exactly that. They also ask: "Isn't road safety, especially for children, cyclists and pedestrians, an overriding public interest?"

And Meyer doubles down: "If the mayor lived here, we would have had a transit ban long ago," she is quoted as saying.

