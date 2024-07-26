  1. Residential Customers
A2 closed Truck goes up in flames in the Seelisberg tunnel

SDA

26.7.2024 - 12:52

Despite the terrifying sight: Nobody was injured when the articulated lorry caught fire in the Seelisberg tunnel.
Despite the terrifying sight: Nobody was injured when the articulated lorry caught fire in the Seelisberg tunnel.
Keystone

A truck caught fire in the Seelisberg Tunnel on Friday morning. No one was injured.

26.7.2024 - 12:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A truck caught fire in the Seelisberg Tunnel on Friday morning.
  • No one was injured.
Show more

An articulated lorry caught fire in the Seelisberg Tunnel in central Switzerland on Friday morning. No one was injured. However, the tunnel on the A2 highway between the cantons of Uri and Nidwalden had to be temporarily closed in both directions.

The articulated vehicle with Dutch license plates was traveling north, as the Uri authorities reported on Friday.

The vehicle caught fire around three kilometers after the tunnel portal. The fire departments were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, the fire caused considerable material damage. According to initial findings, the cause of the fire was technical.

SDA

