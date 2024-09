The 83-year-old tipped onto his side with his wheelchair in the accident and was slightly injured. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

An 83-year-old wheelchair user was hit by a truck in Engelburg SG on Monday. He fell and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The accident happened shortly after 2.35 p.m. on Monday when the 83-year-old was turning off the sidewalk onto St. Gallerstrasse towards the center of Engelburg in his motorized wheelchair, as reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Tuesday.

When the 61-year-old truck driver then turned off Breitschachenstrasse into St. Gallerstrasse, a collision occurred. The wheelchair overturned and came to a standstill in the opposite lane. Property damage of around 4000 francs was caused.

