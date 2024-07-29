According to the penalty order, the police car involved was driving with flashing blue lights. Symbolbild: Imago

Shortly before the police were able to overtake, a woman moved into the left-hand lane of the highway. She has now been sentenced for this by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to a fine by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz.

She is accused of refusing to give way to a police car with flashing blue lights.

Her driving license was also revoked. Show more

A woman has received a letter from the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz for refusing to give way to the Zurich cantonal police. She had to surrender her driving license, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the report, the 38-year-old was driving with her husband on the A3 at midnight on October 21 when she switched to the left-hand lane for an overtaking maneuver. Shortly afterwards, she recognized a flash from far behind. "When I saw that it was the police with blue lights, I immediately changed lanes again and let the emergency services through," she is quoted as saying by "20 Minuten".

The police car in question belonged to the Zurich cantonal police and was on an "urgent mission" according to the penalty order. The accused stated that she later saw that the patrol had been called out because of an animal in the emergency lane.

A few days after the incident, the woman was asked by telephone to admit that she had refused to give way to the police. She was then questioned by the public prosecutor's office in Wollerau SZ. There she was shown video footage.

"Didn't want to pay high court costs"

Her objections did not help: she received a penalty order in the post with a fine of CHF 400 and CHF 280 in legal costs. Although she immediately lodged an objection, she quickly realized "that I had no chance".

A lawyer she consulted also found the verdict "totally exaggerated". Nevertheless, she decided not to respond to her rejected appeal: "I didn't want to pay high court costs only to lose out again."

The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz has now convicted the 38-year-old of violating the law by failing to give way to the fire department, ambulance and police and of violating traffic regulations by showing insufficient or no consideration for following vehicles when changing lanes.

More videos on the topic