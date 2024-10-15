A woman from the canton of Baselland falsified the death notice of her half-brother. (symbolic image) PantherMedia / Antonio Guillen Fernández

A woman from the canton of Baselland falsified her half-brother's death notice to avoid consequences under employment law. But the fraud brings with it a conviction.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from Baselland falsified her half-brother's death notice.

She wanted to avoid consequences under employment law.

In September, she was sentenced to a conditional fine of CHF 1,240 for fraud. Show more

A woman from the canton of Baselland wanted to avoid consequences in a creative way. In the end, however, she only made things worse.

In September, she was sentenced to a conditional fine of 1240 francs for fraud. The reason: she had falsified her half-brother's death notice. This probably happened between October and November 2023, as "20 Minuten" writes.

The trigger for this act is said to have been the fear of consequences that would have threatened her if she had taken two days off work.

The company where the woman was employed at the time put the loss at over CHF 7,000, which was incurred during her absence. However, this amount was not sufficiently documented as damage, according to "20 Minuten". The employer was therefore referred to civil proceedings.

The fact that the woman had to fear consequences under employment law due to her absence suggests that she already had a history of absenteeism at work, the article continues.