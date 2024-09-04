If you want to visit Jucker Farm this year, you have to buy a ticket. Picture: Keystone

Thousands of pumpkin enthusiasts once again make the pilgrimage to Jucker Farm in Seegräben ZH in September to see the pumpkin exhibition at the Zurich Oberland farm. Due to the rush, tickets are now compulsory.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you From September 21, you can once again visit the largest pumpkin exhibition in Switzerland at Jucker Farm.

A ticket now costs up to 15 francs.

The reason for the ticket system: too many people and cars in the streets of Seegräben. Show more

The residents of Seegräben ZH have had enough: every year, pumpkin fans clog up the streets and access roads around Jucker Farm with their cars.

So a solution had to be found: in April, Jucker Farm and the municipality announced that the duration of the exhibition would be shortened from eight to four weeks and a ticket system would be introduced. Admission will cost up to 20 francs. The farm has been criticized for the price increase: the exhibition was previously free of charge.

New rules cause additional costs

On Monday, the farm adjusted the prices downwards again: If you buy a ticket before the start of the exhibition on September 21, it will cost you 10 francs. After that, you will have to pay 12 francs online for admission at the weekend and 15 francs at the box office on site. During the week, admission costs 10 francs online and 12 francs on site.

"The reason why the tickets cost something is simply so that we can cover our higher costs and reduce the loss of sales caused by the time restrictions," writes Jucker Farm in a press release on Monday. Additional costs are also incurred for the staff who have to control admission and for the bus that Jucker Farm has to organize itself, which runs during the week to minimize traffic in Seegräben.

Influencers have increased the rush

"So far, we have received rather positive feedback on the price reduction," says Nadine Gloor, Head of Marketing and Communications at Jucker Farm blue News. She continues: "In the last two to three years, the number of visitors has risen sharply. One reason for this is social media."

Many influencers visit the exhibition and then share the images on their channels. "That attracts a lot of people," says Gloor. Celebrities such as Adele, Pink and Roger Federer have also visited the farm and posted pictures of it.

The ticket system and the bus are also a change for Jucker Farm: "We're treating it like a pilot project," says Gloor. Gloor is currently unable to say whether the prices will be the same next year: "After the season, we will talk to the municipality and discuss the next steps."