900 participants from business and politics have given their assessment of the greatest global risks. One topic is at the top of the list.

Respondents were concerned about less cooperation and many solo efforts.

This was followed by extreme weather (14 percent), trade confrontations (8 percent) and misinformation and disinformation (7 percent) as a major risk. Show more

In a survey of around 900 business leaders, risk analysts and political decision-makers, state conflicts with crisis potential are the top global risk this year. This was reported by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Foundation shortly before its annual meeting in Davos.

The immediate threat of conflict is by far the most important risk, with just under 25 percent of mentions. This was followed by extreme weather (14 percent), trade confrontations (8 percent) and misinformation and disinformation (7 percent) as major risks. With a slightly longer time horizon, cyber espionage, misuse of artificial intelligence and loss of biodiversity are also cited as risks.

WEF Davos with Trump via video link

The WEF begins on January 20 and lasts four days. Almost 3,000 participants are expected to attend, including 60 heads of state and government and numerous ministers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on the list, as is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. Donald Trump, who will be sworn in for a second term as US President next Monday, is to be digitally connected to a dialog with the participants three days later.

The interviewees were concerned about less cooperation and many solo efforts. According to the WEF, this threatens stability and progress on the issues at hand. They see cohesion between countries and within societies at risk. The foundation has published its 20th report on global risks.

WEF has a recipe against risks

The Managing Director of the WEF, Mirek Dušek, calls on managers to work together more. "In a world characterized by deepening divides and cascading risks, the world's leaders have a choice: foster collaboration and resilience or face increasing instability. The stakes have never been higher."