With the change to the winter flight schedule, Zurich Airport is offering new destinations. In addition, the Middle East, Asia and Africa will be better connected to Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich Airport has presented its winter flight schedule.

53 airlines are flying to 169 destinations.

New additions include Giza in Egypt, Salalah in Oman, Tromsø in Norway and Kittilä and Rovaniemi in Finland. Show more

According to a statement from the airport, passengers can fly to 169 destinations with 53 airlines in the winter flight schedule, which begins next Sunday. New destinations have also been added, including Giza in Egypt and Salalah on the coast of Oman.

The airline Edelweiss is adding these two destinations to its portfolio, it is reported. The Swiss airline is also now offering scheduled flights to Kittilä and Rovaniemi in Finland and is expanding its connections to Tromsø in Norway.

Other destinations that are already served from Zurich will also be served by certain airlines for the first time or more frequently. These include the Tunisian capital Tunis, which is new to the Edelweiss service, and the cities of Bordeaux and Manchester, which Easyjet has added to its portfolio.

Various airlines are also expanding their services in the winter timetable: Etihad, for example, is gradually increasing its service between Zurich and Abu Dhabi to two flights a day by June 2025, Cathay Pacific will resume daily flights to Hong Kong over the course of the winter and Ethiopian is increasing its frequency to Addis Ababa and will operate the route daily from the end of October.

It is also reported that Air India will continue to fly to New Delhi in the winter on the new route launched in the summer, and Oman Air will return to Switzerland's largest airport with up to five flights a week between the capital Muscat and Zurich.

According to the information, the season will also be extended for various destinations served from Zurich or airlines will offer them in addition to the competition. According to the airport, the 2024/25 winter flight schedule will run until March 29, 2025.

Check-in 1 will be partially closed

From October 29 to March 19, 2025, the airport will replace the second half of the baggage conveyor belts in Check-in 1, which will result in some changes for passengers traveling with Swiss, Lufthansa, Aegean, Austrian Airlines, Edelweiss Air, Brussels Airlines or Croatia Airlines.

Passengers who have booked a ticket in Economy class will only be able to check in at Check-in 3 from then on. Passengers with Business and First Class tickets or a Frequent Flyer card, which entitles them to check in at the Business or First Class counter, may continue to check in at Check-in 1. The airlines Vueling and Easyjet are temporarily switching to Check-in 2.

