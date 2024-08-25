  1. Residential Customers
This is how millionaires go on vacation This is the most luxurious motorhome in the world

Stéphanie Süess

25.8.2024

Cramped showers and narrow beds - that's how you imagine a motorhome. But this one is pure luxury: the "Elemment Palazzo Superior" from Austrian company Marchi Mobile comes at a price.

25.08.2024, 16:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pure luxury: the "Elemment Palazzo Superior" from Austrian company Marchi Mobile is the most luxurious motorhome in the world.
  • Cramped living space is a thing of the past - you can have a good time here on around 70 square meters.
  • How much does it cost? A whopping two to four million francs.


Is it a private jet, a luxury yacht or a new sports car? Somehow a bit of everything. The eleMMent Palazzo is the most expensive motorhome in the world - with around 70 square meters of living space, it has one extravagant detail after another in store for its proud owners.

A king-size bed handmade by the Queen of England's court supplier, a retractable lounge on the roof, a spa area with an experience rain shower and light therapy function and a four-metre-long sofa in the motorhome are just some of the highlights of this 20-tonne luxury vehicle.

The front of the cab is reminiscent of the cut of a helicopter and is also said to ensure fuel savings of 25 percent. A Volvo engine with automatic transmission and 600 hp is the down-to-earth element of this luxury dwelling.

However, if you want to own this twelve-meter-long and five-meter-wide luxury vehicle, you will have to dig deep into your pockets. The vehicle costs between two and four million francs.

