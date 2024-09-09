8.45 pm

Apple has now also revealed the prices and availability of the iPhone 16 in Switzerland. All new models can be pre-ordered from September 13. Delivery will begin on September 20.

Prices for the iPhone 16 start at 849 francs for the 128 GB version. The iPhone 16 Plus is available from 949 francs.

The iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display costs 1049 francs in the smallest configuration (128 GB memory), while Apple charges 1549 francs for the 1 TB version.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display is available from 1249 francs. The smallest storage capacity is 256 GB. With 1 TB of memory, the new top model costs 1649 francs.