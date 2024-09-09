Apple has now also revealed the prices and availability of the iPhone 16 in Switzerland. All new models can be pre-ordered from September 13. Delivery will begin on September 20.
Prices for the iPhone 16 start at 849 francs for the 128 GB version. The iPhone 16 Plus is available from 949 francs.
The iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display costs 1049 francs in the smallest configuration (128 GB memory), while Apple charges 1549 francs for the 1 TB version.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display is available from 1249 francs. The smallest storage capacity is 256 GB. With 1 TB of memory, the new top model costs 1649 francs.
8.27 pm
The biggest iPhone of all time
The top model of the iPhone 16 comes with the largest display Apple has ever built into an iPhone: The iPhone 16 Pro Plus measures 6.9 inches. The smaller Pro version measures 6.3 inches diagonally. Like its predecessor, the casing of the iPhone 16-Pro is made of titanium. There is also a new color: "Desert" shimmers reddish metallic.
Inside is the A18-Pro chip, which is even more powerful than the A18 chip in the normal models and comes with six graphics cores (GPU) instead of five. Without giving details, Apple promises the best battery life of all time.
8.16 pm
Price is fixed, availability remains a mystery
Apple has not yet revealed when the iPhone 16 will be available. However, the US prices have been set: the iPhone 16 starts at 799 dollars, the iPhone 16 Plus at 899 dollars.
8.09 pm
Powerful chip, upgraded camera
According to Apple, the new A18 chip is 30 percent more powerful than the A16 Bionic. Of course, it should consume less energy with its 5 GPU cores.
The camera sensor now has 48 megapixels. The new camera control button is more than just a shutter release. The touch surface reacts to the strength of the pressure: this allows various camera functions to be activated and controlled.
19.58 hrs
Completely overhauled inside and out
The new iPhone 16 is trimmed for performance. It has the latest chip, which was previously reserved for the Pro models. The A18 chip is necessary to be able to use the in-depth AI functions of Apple Intelligence.
Another new feature of the iPhone 16 is the action button on the frame, which can be freely assigned. An extra shutter button makes it possible to use the iPhone like a normal camera.
7.43 pm
But now the iPhone 16
Developed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence: As expected, the new iPhone 16 comes in two sizes. You can choose between 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for the Plus model.
7.37 pm
Pro functions also for normal Airpods
Apple has updated its entire range of headphones. The new AirPods 4 have been given 4 functions from the Pro version: Active Noise Canecelling (active noise suppression) is included for the first time. They react to nodding and head shaking and play music in 3D audio. The battery is designed to last 30 hours and is charged via an optimized case with USB-C connection or wirelessly.
Apple Watch 10 available from September 20
The new Apple Watch 10 can be pre-ordered now and will be available from September 20. Prices start at 399 US dollars. The Ultra 2 costs 799 US dollars. Swiss prices are
7.26 pm
Even lighter, even better: the top model Ultra 2
The premium version of the Apple Watch 10 comes as a titanium version and is even lighter and equipped with a powerful chip and numerous functions for athletes.
7.13 pm
How big can a watch be? The main thing is light!
But let's start with the new Apple Watch: The new Series 10 has the largest OLED display that Apple has ever built for its Apple Watch, says Tim Cook. Despite this, the smartwatch is ten percent slimmer than the previous model and of course also lighter. The built-in speaker is said to be so powerful that you can play music directly with the Apple Watch for the first time. Practical: the new charging function is even faster. The Apple Watch battery is charged to 80 percent in half an hour.
7.07 pm
Better and smarter
As expected, Tim Cook places the greatest emphasis on the new iPhones: We can look forward to the first generation iPhone that has been completely developed for Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI version.
7.01 pm
Apple has music in it
As usual, Apple starts the keynote with a trailer: Cheerful dancers give a taste of what's to come and casually show a new Apple Watch, new Airpods and, of course, a new iPhone. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms this shortly afterwards in a recorded message.
18:42
Apple closes the store
The store on the Apple website is currently closed: This suggests that the new products will be integrated into the store shortly after the launch and will be available or at least available for pre-order soon.
6.36 pm
Focus on AI
Thanks to AI, the iPhone and other Apple devices are set to simplify users' lives: Summarizing missed emails and short messages, creating individual emoji symbols, fishing out information on demand - all this should be possible in the future.
6.30 p.m.
The sun is shining for Tim Cook
Showtime was yesterday: "It's Glowtime" is the motto of this year's Apple keynote. Tim Cook has already picked out the right picture.