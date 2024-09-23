An as yet unidentified man is terrorizing an English village with his poo.

He prefers to squat in driveways: an unidentified man keeps leaving his poo in public in an English village. But now the "urination phenomenon" has been caught red-handed.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you This story stinks to high heaven: a stranger is defecating in public in an English village.

The man prefers to defecate in driveways and even brings toilet paper with him.

A surveillance camera has now filmed the "phantom pooper". Show more

A poop here, a poop there: a village in the English county of East Sussex is stinking up the place. The reason: an unknown man is doing his business wherever he wants. And so the residents of Camber keep finding large brown heaps in front of their driveways and in public places.

The 1200 people who live in the sleepy coastal town on the south coast of England have been terrorized by the "secret stinker" for weeks, according to local media reports. Until recently, nobody knew who was responsible for the unwanted legacy.

The "Phantom Pooher" strikes again in Camber! 💩 This stealthy stinker leaves his mark—and even comes prepared with his own toilet roll! This mysterious man keeps leaving unwanted deposits in a perrons residential driveway. pic.twitter.com/AyUCWK5HvE — Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) September 21, 2024

Now, however, the "urination phenomenon" has been given a face. Footage from a surveillance camera shows a man who appears to calmly choose a driveway, pull down his pants and squat down to relieve himself. The man even has a roll of toilet paper with him.

Despite the footage, the police are still in the dark and are appealing for help in identifying the man, as reported by"The Standard". If the man is caught, he could face a fine of several thousand pounds or up to six months in prison.