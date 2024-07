Was he training for the next football match or was he just bored? A video shows a parcel delivery man kicking a parcel roughly in front of him.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you An employee of the Hermes parcel service delivered a parcel in an unusual way in Berlin.

The young man kicked the parcel in front of him on the sidewalk.

It is not known whether the action had any consequences for the employee. Show more

More on the topic