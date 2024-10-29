Landscape in the fog: forest in Weite SG on Tuesday. Keystone

This month makes it into the top ten warmest Octobers: the last time it was 1.8 degrees too warm. Leaf fall is therefore delayed.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you This year's October is 1.8 degrees too warm on average.

At the same time, there was 40 percent less sunshine and 30 percent more rain. Show more

Switzerland can kiss the "golden October" goodbye in 2024. The past month was clearly too wet, too cloudy and, thanks to the second half, also too mild. The excess heat was 1.8 degrees on Monday. October is in the top ten warmest Octobers.

The weather service Meteonews announced on Tuesday that October is likely to end up in sixth or seventh place among the warmest tenth months of the year since measurements began in 1864. This makes October the sixth month this year with a temperature surplus of over 1.5 degrees.

However, it is a far cry from the frontrunner, October 2022, with a surplus of 3.7 degrees. There were no frost days in October 2024, meaning that foliage coloration and leaf fall were later than average.

Although temperatures were mild, there was a significant deficit in sunshine duration in October 2024. Compared to the climate average from 1991 to 2020, this amounted to around 40 percent. According to Meteonews, this is likely to decrease slightly by the end of the month.

Precipitation, on the other hand, was abundant. By the middle of the month, Meteonews recorded a surplus of 100 percent. However, the dry second half pushed this down to 30 percent across the country.

In the south, however, the rainfall surplus increased between October 22 and 25 due to a congestion situation. In Lugano TI, for example, 81 percent more rain fell than the average. In total, it rained on ten days or more throughout Switzerland, according to the report.

SDA