A photo shoot on the frozen Lake Hopfensee in Bavaria costs a tourist dearly. IMAGO/imagebroker

This photo shoot fell through: a tourist wanted to drive his high-powered rental car onto the frozen Lake Hopfensee in the Allgäu region - and collapsed while still on the shore.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Because the underbody of the vehicle hit the ice, it was no longer roadworthy.

A tourist in the Allgäu region drove his car onto the frozen Hopfensee lake near Füssen for a photo shoot. However, the 26-year-old did not get far with his high-powered rental car, the Bavarian police in Kempten announced on Tuesday. The car collapsed after just a few meters of reversing on the shore.

As the underbody of the vehicle was resting on the ice, it was no longer drivable. A towing service had to free the vacationer.

Fortunately, there was no water pollution. Nevertheless, the man not only had to pay the towing costs, but also deposit a fine on site as security.