A tourist in the Allgäu region drove his car onto the frozen Hopfensee lake near Füssen for a photo shoot. However, the 26-year-old did not get far with his high-powered rental car, the Bavarian police in Kempten announced on Tuesday. The car collapsed after just a few meters of reversing on the shore.
As the underbody of the vehicle was resting on the ice, it was no longer drivable. A towing service had to free the vacationer.
Fortunately, there was no water pollution. Nevertheless, the man not only had to pay the towing costs, but also deposit a fine on site as security.