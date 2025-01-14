  1. Residential Customers
For a photo shoot Tourist drives rental car onto frozen lake and collapses

Oliver Kohlmaier

14.1.2025

A photo shoot on the frozen Lake Hopfensee in Bavaria costs a tourist dearly.
A photo shoot on the frozen Lake Hopfensee in Bavaria costs a tourist dearly.
IMAGO/imagebroker

This photo shoot fell through: a tourist wanted to drive his high-powered rental car onto the frozen Lake Hopfensee in the Allgäu region - and collapsed while still on the shore.

14.01.2025, 21:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A tourist wanted to drive a high-powered rental car onto the frozen Lake Hopfensee in Bavaria - and immediately collapsed.
  • Because the underbody of the vehicle hit the ice, it was no longer roadworthy.
  • In addition to the towing costs, the 26-year-old also had to pay a fine.
Show more

A tourist in the Allgäu region drove his car onto the frozen Hopfensee lake near Füssen for a photo shoot. However, the 26-year-old did not get far with his high-powered rental car, the Bavarian police in Kempten announced on Tuesday. The car collapsed after just a few meters of reversing on the shore.

As the underbody of the vehicle was resting on the ice, it was no longer drivable. A towing service had to free the vacationer.

Fortunately, there was no water pollution. Nevertheless, the man not only had to pay the towing costs, but also deposit a fine on site as security.

