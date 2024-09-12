The distinctive shoe with the five stripes became a trademark. Keystone

The traditional Swiss shoe company Künzli has to close down at the end of the year. The company was doing well, but unfortunately no successor could be found. Eleven employees are now losing their jobs.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss shoe manufacturer Künzli is closing down.

The reason: they were unable to find a successor.

Eleven employees are now losing their jobs. Show more

The Swiss shoe manufacturer Künzli is closing down its business activities at the end of the year. The reason: no successor solution could be found. This is despite the fact that the company is healthy and growing, the company announced in a press release.

Künzli is now aiming for an orderly withdrawal from the business. This means that core products such as "Künzli Ortho" can still be purchased until the fourth quarter. Surplus and remaining stock as well as sports shoes are expected to be available until the first quarter of 2025.

Historic specialties and memorabilia such as historic sports shoes or pictures will be auctioned off at a later date.

The eleven employees at the headquarters in Windisch (AG) will lose their jobs. Künzli regrets this very much and is supporting the affected employees in their reorientation. A solution is being sought for their factory in Albania, where the shoes are manufactured.

Traditional company founded in 1927

Künzli SwissSchuh AG was founded in 1927 by Werner Künzli. In 1955, his son Kurt Künzli took over the company and developed the distinctive shoe with the five stripes, which ultimately became the company's trademark.

In the 1970s, the "stability shoe" with lateral stabilizers was created. Continued as "Künzli Ortho", these shoes are still available today. And from 2005, the Künzli sneaker line was created.

The company has "often swum against the tide" and mastered the complex marketing between medicine and fashion, the press release continues.