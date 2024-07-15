View into the Gotthard road tunnel. (archive picture) Keystone

Vacation traffic to the south led to a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard road tunnel on Monday morning. After 11 a.m., the queue in the Reuss Valley in Uri exceeded ten kilometers in length, as reported by the TCS on the short message service X.

For motorists, this meant that the journey from Erstfeld to the tunnel portal in Göschenen took around one hour and 49 minutes. Before the south portal in Airolo TI, however, vehicles had free passage.

The road tunnel is 16.9 kilometers long and is considered the bottleneck of the A2 freeway. It has only one lane in each direction and is used by two-way traffic.

