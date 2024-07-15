  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Vacation traffic Traffic jam in front of the Gotthard reaches a length of 11 kilometers

SDA

15.7.2024 - 11:40

View into the Gotthard road tunnel. (archive picture)
View into the Gotthard road tunnel. (archive picture)
Keystone

Vacation traffic to the south led to a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard road tunnel on Monday morning. After 11 a.m., the queue in the Reuss Valley in Uri exceeded ten kilometers in length, as reported by the TCS on the short message service X.

15.7.2024 - 11:40

For motorists, this meant that the journey from Erstfeld to the tunnel portal in Göschenen took around one hour and 49 minutes. Before the south portal in Airolo TI, however, vehicles had free passage.

The road tunnel is 16.9 kilometers long and is considered the bottleneck of the A2 freeway. It has only one lane in each direction and is used by two-way traffic.

SDA

More from the department

Energy. EU Court of Auditors: Lower demand for green hydrogen

EnergyEU Court of Auditors: Lower demand for green hydrogen

"Scenically spectacular" routesMountain bikers can now tackle five Swiss Alpine passes

Information technology. Musk moves X and SpaceX headquarters to Texas

Information technologyMusk moves X and SpaceX headquarters to Texas