The Gotthard is not the only place where traffic jams are likely to occur on the last weekend in July. Picture: BRK News

Travel is in high season. A particularly high volume of traffic is expected on July 27 and 28. blue News provides an overview of routes in Switzerland and neighboring countries that are at risk of traffic jams.

The summer vacations start in the last German federal states, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

In Switzerland and neighboring countries, the vacation season has already begun.

blue News shows you where you can expect longer waiting times.

"The traffic forecast for summer 2024 is worse than expected," wrote the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) in a press release at the end of June. This was triggered by the storms in Misox and the associated damage to the north-south axis: the A13 (San Bernardino route) has only been passable in one lane since then.

The fear has already been realized: Because the A13, the most important alternative to the Gotthard tunnel, is restricted, this has a direct impact on traffic: In recent weeks, lines of cars have regularly formed in front of the north portal for more than ten kilometers.

The vacation season is not only in Switzerland, but also in the surrounding countries, and the traffic situation is correspondingly precarious. blue News provides you with an overview:

Switzerland

The situation at the Gotthard tunnel has already been described above, which is why the TCS recommends driving to Ticino early in the morning or late in the evening during the week. But be careful: According to the TCS, the return journey north will also begin on the last weekend in July. On July 27 and 28 and on the first two weekends in August, traffic jams of over ten kilometers in length can be expected at the south portal of the Gotthard.

There are various alternative routes for those who want to avoid the impending traffic jam. For example, several passes in Graubünden lead to Italy. From north-western Switzerland, the Bern region and the Zurich conurbation, you can take the Lötschberg car transport to Valais. From here, the Simplon Pass road and car transport takes you to Italy or the Nufenen Pass to Ticino.

Before setting off, however, it is advisable to check whether the pass you want to cross is even open. Larger motorhomes, caravans and trucks are not permitted on some passes.

Germany

According to the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC), Germany is also facing a heavy traffic jam weekend. The summer vacations are starting in the last federal states, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. Experience has shown that a lot of traffic rolls south through Switzerland from the two federal states close to the border.

Meanwhile, the second wave of travelers from Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is about to begin. In the other direction, many people are expected to return home from Bremen, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, as school will soon be starting again there.

According to ADAC, the highway networks in the greater Hamburg and Munich areas in particular are likely to be affected by traffic congestion. However, traffic jams are expected on numerous stretches of highway throughout the country. A list can be found here.

Austria

In Austria, the Arlberg tunnel is closed throughout the entire travel season. Drivers must take the Arlberg Pass as an alternative. In Tyrol, traffic jam avoidance routes along important through routes are closed at weekends and on public holidays until October. The popular route over the Zirler Berg is only open in one lane in both directions until August 15 due to slope stabilization work.

On the Brenner highway, a popular travel route from Germany to Italy, there is always a particular risk of traffic obstructions on the Austrian section in Tyrol during the peak season.

And on the Tauern highway - also one of the most important north-south connections across the Alps - there are a number of closed highway exits. But also a relief: the major construction site in the Golling-Werfen tunnel chain, which had caused long traffic jams for months, is now taking a break.

France

The French traffic authority Bison Futé is forecasting the highest traffic volume of the entire year for the last weekend in July and the first weekend in August.

Next weekend (July 27/28), the return traffic of July vacationers will intersect with those starting their vacations in August. The start of the Olympic Games - the opening ceremony takes place on July 26 - is likely to exacerbate the phenomenon and lead to congested roads, especially around Paris.

To avoid the traffic jams, Bison Futé recommends the following routes:

In the greater Paris area (towards Lyon), it is better to take the A3 and A86 and then the A10 and A6 instead of the A1. Alternatively, you can also drive via Reims.

The Route du Soleil (A6/A7) along the Rhône valley in south-eastern France could be avoided by taking a route through Auvergne via the A71/A75. And along the Atlantic coast, the A71/A20 (via Limoges) can be used instead of the A10 (Paris-Bordeaux) from Orléans.

Italy

If you want to travel to or through Italy, you will first have to struggle at the Gotthard or Brenner in Austria. In Italy itself, the A4, which runs through the entire Po Valley from Turin via Milan, Verona, Venice and Trieste to Slovenia, is particularly affected by traffic jams in the summer months. There are frequent reports of traffic jams, especially on the section around Venice. The route between Bolzano and Brennero in South Tyrol is also one of the most frequent congestion points.

In Italy, school vacations continue in some places until September 4. As a result, domestic traffic is also high.

