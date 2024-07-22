After vacation travelers already had to wait in front of both Gotthard portals at the weekend, the new week has also begun with waiting times in front of the Gotthard north portal: At around 1 p.m. on Monday, vehicles were backed up for a length of 15 kilometers.
The waiting time between Erstfeld and Göschenen was up to two and a half hours, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the X short message service. The traffic jam had grown steadily over the course of the morning.
South of the tunnel, heading north, vehicles were also stuck, but only for up to three kilometers.