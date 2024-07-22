On Monday afternoon, vehicles were stuck on the north side of the Gotthard road tunnel for 15 kilometers. (archive picture) Keystone

Vacation travelers heading south once again need a lot of patience. At the Gotthard, traffic was backed up for 15 kilometers on Monday afternoon.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Traffic is backed up again at the Gotthard.

On Monday shortly before 1 p.m. over a length of 15 kilometers. Show more

After vacation travelers already had to wait in front of both Gotthard portals at the weekend, the new week has also begun with waiting times in front of the Gotthard north portal: At around 1 p.m. on Monday, vehicles were backed up for a length of 15 kilometers.

The waiting time between Erstfeld and Göschenen was up to two and a half hours, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the X short message service. The traffic jam had grown steadily over the course of the morning.

South of the tunnel, heading north, vehicles were also stuck, but only for up to three kilometers.

SDA