The Zurich cantonal police responded to a serious traffic accident in Oberrieden ZH on Monday. The collision between a truck and a child resulted in one fatality.

An accident in Oberrieden ZH ends fatally: a girl is hit by a truck and dies on the spot.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 5-year-old girl was killed in a traffic accident involving a truck in Oberrieden.

The accident occurred before 12 noon on the Alte Landstrasse, although the exact circumstances of the collision are still unclear.

The Zurich cantonal police are looking for witnesses who witnessed the accident. Show more

A child was killed in a traffic accident in Oberrieden on Monday. It was hit by a truck.

A spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police confirmed a report from "20 Minuten" on request . As reported by Nau.ch, the victim of the accident is said to be a 5-year-old girl. The police also confirmed that the accident occurred before 12 noon.

The truck is said to have been traveling on Alte Landstrasse in the direction of Thalwil. There it finally collided with the girl for reasons as yet unknown. The girl is said to have been on foot.

The girl was seriously injured in the accident. The emergency services were only able to determine that she had died at the scene of the accident. In connection with the accident, the Zurich cantonal police are appealing for witnesses who can make useful observations about the course of the accident.

