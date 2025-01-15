Two commercial landers have been launched to the moon, live images from the US space agency Nasa have shown. Keystone

Two commercial landers have been launched to the moon. With the help of a Falcon 9 rocket from tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, they lifted off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was shown in live images from the US space agency NASA. The first lunar lander on board is "Blue Ghost", developed and built by the Texas-based company Firefly Aerospace. The second lunar lander is "Resilience" from the Japanese start-up ispace. The first is due to arrive on the moon in around 45 days, the second in four to five months.

The "Blue Ghost", which is around two meters high and three meters wide, contains materials and instruments for ten scientific investigations by NASA, which will be used to study the moon for around two weeks in preparation for manned missions there. "Resilience" also carries the mini-vehicle "Tenacious", which will explore the lunar surface and collect loose material.