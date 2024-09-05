  1. Residential Customers
Continuing education University of Lucerne offers new degree course in psychotherapy

SDA

5.9.2024 - 15:49

The Bachelor's degree course in Psychology and the degree course in Psychotherapy will start at the university this fall. (archive picture)
Keystone

The University of Lucerne is now offering an MAS course in process-based psychotherapy. The first year is already fully booked and many applications have already been received for the 2025 edition.

The course makes an important contribution to basic psychotherapeutic care, as the university announced on Thursday. The new Master's degree course lasts four years and is aimed at psychologists and medical practitioners with a state examination.

The first Bachelor's degree course in psychology will also start this fall. From 2027, it will also be possible to complete a Master's degree in psychology at the University of Lucerne.

The Faculty of Behavioral Sciences and Psychology was established at the University of Lucerne in February 2023. Since then, it has been working on the gradual development of its continuing education programs.

SDA

