After several drone sightings in the US state of New Jersey and other states on the east coast, several government representatives are calling for measures to put an end to the mysterious flights.

Outgoing Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the US Department of the Interior to use better technology to identify the drones and their operators. "New Yorkers have significant questions about this," Schumer said. "We will find the answers for them."

Schumer called for the federal government to utilize a recently declassified radio wave technology in its investigation. This can reportedly involve attaching a radio wave detector to a drone to determine if another flying object is actually a drone, reading its electronic registration and tracking it back to its landing site. Schumer said, however, that the authorities are not authorized to track drones.

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that federal officials would be sending a drone detection system to the state to be used in the investigation. The governor did not initially provide further details.

No clear answers from the government

The government did not provide the population with any clear answers on Sunday morning either. "There's no question that people are seeing drones," said US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in an interview with ABC TV. "But I want to assure the American public that we are on the case." Mayorkas again emphasized that there is no evidence of "foreign involvement" in the sightings in the northeastern US so far.

In a video still, several drones appear to be flying in the night sky over Randolph in the US state of New Jersey. (December 4, 2024) Image: Keystone/MartyA45_ /TMX via AP

Additional personnel and technology have been mobilized to assist police in New Jersey, he continued. Some of the reported sightings were indeed drones. Others, however, are manned aircraft that are often mistaken for drones.

"A lot of us are pretty frustrated right now," Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on "Fox News Sunday." "<We don't know> is not a good answer," he said.