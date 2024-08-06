An American tourist visits Switzerland for ten days. Among other things, she complains about the many "telephone wires", which are actually overhead lines for streetcars and buses.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A US tourist spends ten days visiting Switzerland, including Basel.

The American mocks the many "telephone lines" and finds it strange that "not everything is wireless" here.

The "wires" are actually overhead lines for streetcars and buses. Show more

"This is the only city, apart from Brussels, that has so many telephone lines," notes the young American in a video posted on social media. As she travels through Switzerland for ten days, she is particularly struck by the many telephone lines.

"It's such a strange city," she adds, wondering whether nothing works wirelessly here.

The whole video can be seen on her YouTube channel. There it also becomes clear that she later finds out that these "wires" are overhead lines for streetcars and buses.

More videos from the department