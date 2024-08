Someone must have taken their mouth a little too far: In a London park, two pelicans have been observed connected in a curious way.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fight broke out between two pelicans in St. James's Park in London at the end of July.

One of the birds stuck its head into the beak of its conspecific during the attack.

The animal was able to free itself from its predicament without intervention. Show more

