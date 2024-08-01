Venice is the first city in the world to charge admission to day visitors. Now the size of tourist groups is also being limited. sda

Venice wants to crack down on the effects of mass tourism. Following the introduction of an entrance fee, the lagoon city is now also limiting tourist groups to a maximum of 25 people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From now on, groups of visitors accompanied by tour guides in Venice may not exceed 25 people.

The lagoon city has been battling the effects of mass tourism for years. Most recently, an entrance fee was introduced

Although mass tourism brings a lot of money into the city's coffers, it also causes considerable damage. Show more

For years, Venice has had problems with crowds of tourists pushing their way through the narrow streets of the northern Italian lagoon city: Following the trial introduction of an entrance fee, the size of tour groups is now being limited. From now on, groups of visitors accompanied by tour guides may not exceed 25 people. The use of loudspeakers is now also prohibited.

Mass tourism has been causing problems for Venice - one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world - for some time. The old town with the famous St. Mark's Square, the Rialto Bridge and the canals is particularly popular with tourists. In the high season, the lagoon city is characterized by overcrowded streets and crowds of people. Although mass tourism brings a lot of money into the city's coffers, it also causes considerable damage.

Fines of up to 475 francs

The aim of the new measures is to protect the peace and quiet of local residents and allow pedestrians more freedom of movement. According to media reports, those who do not comply with them will face fines of between 25 euros and 500 euros (around 465 francs). The measures were originally due to come into force in June, but the start was then postponed until the beginning of August. The rules apply to the city center as well as the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

In April, Venice was the first city in the world to introduce a fee of five euros for day visitors on a trial basis. They had to pay the entrance fee on a total of 29 days. The test phase ended in mid-July. In principle, the fee was payable between 8.30 am and 4.00 pm. According to the city's initial plans, a fee will also be charged on certain days in the future. The amount and other details are not known.

