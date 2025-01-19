Suddenly the lift jerked - accident in Spanish ski resort - Gallery The ski resorts in the Spanish Pyrenees are usually considered safe. Image: dpa The rescue of the injured took a few hours on Saturday. Image: dpa Suddenly the lift jerked - accident in Spanish ski resort - Gallery The ski resorts in the Spanish Pyrenees are usually considered safe. Image: dpa The rescue of the injured took a few hours on Saturday. Image: dpa

A ski trip in an idyllic winter landscape suddenly turns into a nightmare. The ski resort is open again - but the thoughts of many are with two seriously injured people.

It was supposed to be a carefree Saturday for many skiers in the snow-covered mountains of north-eastern Spain. But then came the shock at midday: within seconds, the idyllic winter paradise at the Astún ski station in the Aragon region was transformed into a place of horror: people fell from the chairlift, some from a height of 15 meters, when a component came loose at around 11.30 a.m. and the structure partially collapsed. Eyewitnesses reported heart-rending screams.

Two 18-year-old Spanish women were flown to hospitals in the regional capital of Zaragoza due to their critical condition. They were still in the intensive care units of two hospitals on Sunday, as the Europa Press news agency reported. There was no information about their exact condition. Two people with minor injuries, including a minor girl and a 67-year-old woman, were also still being treated as inpatients.

Ski station open again - affected chairlift still closed

A total of ten people were injured in the accident at the Astún ski station in the Pyrenees, according to the latest report. Initially, there had been talk of more than 30 injured. No Germans were among them, as the authorities confirmed on request. The rescue work at the remote accident site in the province of Huesca dragged on for several hours on Saturday afternoon. The exact cause is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil police unit.

Meanwhile, the ski resort, which has several chairlifts, reopened on Sunday in beautiful sunny winter weather - it had closed immediately after Saturday's accident. Hundreds of people enjoyed the glorious snowy day "without fear", as Jonathan Adrada, a reporter for Spanish state broadcaster RVTE, reported live from the station.

One of the skiers said on television: "I trust in the safety of the lifts." However, the Canal Roya chairlift affected by the accident remained closed. The Guardia Civil continued its investigations there. It was also initially unknown whether the chairlift could be repaired and what exactly needed to be repaired on this chairlift.

Some people jumped out of the chairs themselves

Many people were still stuck at lofty heights hours after the accident. They were gradually roped down or rescued by helicopter. According to a report by RTVE, dozens of ambulances and five helicopters were on site.

Some people were able to save themselves by jumping - like Maria Moreno. The Spaniard described on RTVE: "I was in the elevator with my father when it suddenly jerked. Some fell headfirst, others rolled down the slopes."

She herself jumped off at the last moment and alerted the emergency services. "The seriously injured were probably mostly hit by the falling construction," Moreno speculated.

The bad news also caused concern at the Palacio de la Moncloa government palace in Madrid. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences via social media: "I am deeply shocked by the news from Astún. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families." Aragon's head of government Jorge Azcón even rushed to the scene of the accident.

Ski lifts in Spanish ski resorts are considered safe

The ski resorts in the Spanish Pyrenees are very popular in winter, especially with local tourists, but also with foreigners. Most recently, there were three accidents in 2022 with a total of three fatalities. However, these accidents usually happen while skiing - the ski lifts are considered safe.

The Astún ski resort emphasized in a press release that it has all permits and inspection certificates. The last inspection took place as planned in 2021, with the next scheduled for 2026, said Andrés Pita from the operating company on RTVE.