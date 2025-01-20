The state authority in Panama is committed to neutrality and must allow ships from all countries to pass under the same conditions. (Archive) KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

The USA built the waterway through Central America over 100 years ago, now Trump wants the canal back. He considers the passage fees to be unfair. But they are the same for everyone.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is calling for the Panama Canal, which was originally built by the US Army, to be returned to the USA.

He describes the passage fees as unfair and influenced by China.

The USA controlled the canal zone until the end of 1999 and finally handed over the administration of the canal to Panama. Show more

In addition to Greenland and Canada, US President Donald Trump also has his eye on Central America. During his inauguration speech, Trump was surprisingly direct when he announced: "We're going to get it back" with regard to the Panama Canal.

In the weeks before, he had repeatedly emphasized that the USA was not being treated fairly and that the transit fees through the waterway were unfair. He also claimed that China controlled the canal.

What is Trump basing his claim on?

The Panama Canal was built by the US Army Corps of Engineers at the beginning of the 20th century. The United States had previously occupied the territory, which was still part of Colombia at the time, and proclaimed Panama an independent state. The USA controlled the Canal Zone until the end of 1999.

Among other things, the US military operated the School of the Americas training center there, where Latin American military personnel were trained for the dirty war against left-wing movements in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1977, the then US President Jimmy Carter and the Panamanian de facto President Omar Torrijos concluded a treaty that provided for the return of the Canal Zone by the year 2000. On December 31, 1999, the USA finally handed over administration of the canal to Panama.

What is the significance of the Panama Canal?

The Panama Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world. It connects the Atlantic with the Pacific in Central America. This allows shipping companies to avoid the long and dangerous journey around the southern tip of South America. Around 14,000 ships pass through the Panama Canal every year, accounting for around three percent of global maritime trade. It contributes 3.1 percent to Panama's gross domestic product.

How are the passage fees calculated?

The passage fees are calculated using a complex table based on the type, size and cargo of the ships. The prices are considered standard market rates, with larger cargo ships paying several 100,000 US dollars for the passage. In 2023, the canal company collected around 3.3 billion dollars (3 billion Swiss francs) in passage fees. There is no regulation granting special rights to ships from certain countries.

Trump claims that the canal is operated by China. Is that true?

No, the waterway is operated by the Panama Canal Authority. The state authority is committed to neutrality and must allow ships from all countries to pass under the same conditions. "China has no influence whatsoever on our operations," the head of the authority, Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, recently told the Wall Street Journal.

The Hong Kong company Hutchison Ports PPC has been operating large container terminals on both sides of the canal for decades. The company is not owned by the Chinese state, but by a wealthy Hong Kong family. However, there are fears that the government in Beijing could also use private Chinese companies to expand its influence over ports and shipping routes.