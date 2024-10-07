  1. Residential Customers
Railing gave way Woman falls into Lake Maggiore and suffers life-threatening injuries

7.10.2024 - 15:24

Ticino cantonal police investigate the case.
Ticino cantonal police investigate the case.
On Sunday, a woman fell into Lake Maggiore. In doing so, she seriously injured her head and later suffered a heart attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 74-year-old woman fell into Lake Maggiore on Sunday.
  • As a result of the fall, the woman suffered a head injury and then a heart attack.
  • The reason for the fall: the railing on the lake promenade gave way.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after falling into Lake Maggiore on Sunday. According to information from the cantonal police, the 74-year-old had been leaning against a railing on the lakeside promenade, which gave way.

A passer-by rescued the woman from the lake, the Ticino cantonal police announced on Monday. As a result of the fall, the woman, who lives in Germany, first suffered a head injury and then a heart attack.

Rega flew the 74-year-old to hospital after first aid. Her injuries were life-threatening, the police stated.

The reason why the railing on the lakeside promenade gave way is the subject of an investigation.

