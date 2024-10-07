A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after falling into Lake Maggiore on Sunday. According to information from the cantonal police, the 74-year-old had been leaning against a railing on the lakeside promenade, which gave way.
A passer-by rescued the woman from the lake, the Ticino cantonal police announced on Monday. As a result of the fall, the woman, who lives in Germany, first suffered a head injury and then a heart attack.
Rega flew the 74-year-old to hospital after first aid. Her injuries were life-threatening, the police stated.
The reason why the railing on the lakeside promenade gave way is the subject of an investigation.