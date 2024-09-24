New opening in Hamburg: With this kebab, no food should fall out or spill. The UFO kebab is currently causing a hype - especially on social media.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Mönkey's Kebab & Fries" has opened a snack bar in Hamburg and sells the hyped UFO kebab.

The kebab is closed all around - so no food falls out and there's no big mess either.

A special contact grill gives the kebab its round shape. Show more

We all know it - a kebab is great, especially after a night out, as a hangover breakfast, so to speak. But eating a kebab without spilling is practically impossible. The sauce drips down and the lettuce, gherkin and meat fall out.

The operators of Mönkey's Kebab & Fries want to solve exactly this problem with their new version of the popular snack: The Ufo kebab doesn't just sound spaced out, it is.

The bread halves are pressed together in a special contact grill. This means that the kebab is completely sealed and promises "food without spills" - which is also the advertising slogan.

The contents of the kebab do not really differ from other kebabs. The Ufo doner kebab is also filled with veal or chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, onions and sauce.

But how good does this Ufo kebab taste?

The snack currently scores 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google. In the reviews, the testers praise the fresh ingredients, the "perfectly seasoned" meat and the friendly service. "The Ufo kebab in particular is fun to eat, clean and super juicy. I'll definitely be back and recommend it to anyone who loves good food," writes one user.

But there are also dissenting voices: "The kebab was very small. There's hardly any topping. Staff unstructured. A bit overhyped. Of course, I waited an hour because of the hype, which I accepted."

Ufo kebab is hype on social media

The Ufo kebab is currently experiencing a hype on social media. Whether on Instagram or TikTok, the unusual street food is hard to miss. Opinions about the trendy kebab differ. Many are enthusiastic about the presentation and taste, while others express skepticism - especially when the product is touted as a "world first".

Critics are quick to warn that there could be more hype behind the marketing term than genuine innovation. In fact, the so-called UFO concept has long been established in Korea and is by no means new.

The circular snack has been a popular street food there for years. But now it is conquering the Western market - and social media - in a new packaging.

Others question whether the product is even needed and comment: "If you're too stupid to eat a kebab, you won't get one, quite simply."

