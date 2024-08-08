The insurance group Zurich delivered half-year figures on Thursday that exceeded analysts' expectations. Archive image: Keystone

Zurich Insurance Group significantly increased its results in the first half of 2024. Further increases in property and casualty insurance rates and good investment results had a positive impact.

Zurich's profit rose by a fifth to USD 3.03 billion in the first half of the year compared to the same period of the previous year, as the Group announced today. Operating profit increased by 7.2 percent to a record USD 3.99 billion, with the corresponding return on investment improving by 2.2 percentage points to 25.0 percent.

Zurich thus clearly exceeded analysts' expectations. They had previously expected a profit of 2.81 billion dollars and an operating profit of 3.87 billion. The Group is also well on track to achieve the return target of 20 percent set as part of the three-year strategy program, which runs until the end of 2025.

The market environment for the corporate customer business remains very attractive, as premium rates are responding well to the development of claims costs, Group CEO Mario Greco is quoted as saying in the press release. Market conditions continue to be better than expected and there are many opportunities to expand the business profitably.

