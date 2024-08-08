  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

20 percent plus Zurich makes a profit of three billion dollars in the first half of the year

SDA

8.8.2024 - 07:03

The insurance group Zurich delivered half-year figures on Thursday that exceeded analysts' expectations.
The insurance group Zurich delivered half-year figures on Thursday that exceeded analysts' expectations.
Archive image: Keystone

Zurich Insurance Group significantly increased its results in the first half of 2024. Further increases in property and casualty insurance rates and good investment results had a positive impact.

8.8.2024 - 07:03

Zurich's profit rose by a fifth to USD 3.03 billion in the first half of the year compared to the same period of the previous year, as the Group announced today. Operating profit increased by 7.2 percent to a record USD 3.99 billion, with the corresponding return on investment improving by 2.2 percentage points to 25.0 percent.

Zurich thus clearly exceeded analysts' expectations. They had previously expected a profit of 2.81 billion dollars and an operating profit of 3.87 billion. The Group is also well on track to achieve the return target of 20 percent set as part of the three-year strategy program, which runs until the end of 2025.

The market environment for the corporate customer business remains very attractive, as premium rates are responding well to the development of claims costs, Group CEO Mario Greco is quoted as saying in the press release. Market conditions continue to be better than expected and there are many opportunities to expand the business profitably.

SDA

More from the department

Latest news. Summer, sand and strikes - Italy's beach resorts shut down

Latest newsSummer, sand and strikes - Italy's beach resorts shut down

15-year-old missing. Body found in the Rhine near the Swiss border

15-year-old missingBody found in the Rhine near the Swiss border

Mountain accident. Couple of mountaineers struck by lightning in the Bernina region of Graubünden

Mountain accidentCouple of mountaineers struck by lightning in the Bernina region of Graubünden