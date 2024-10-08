Zurich comes tenth in the European theft ranking. KEYSTONE

Watch out thieves! A ranking shows the popular destinations where a city trip can quickly turn into a nightmare. Zurich is also at the top of the unflattering theft list.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A theft ranking lists the 25 most popular tourist cities in Europe.

For the analysis, pickpocketing, car theft and other theft crimes were evaluated.

Car thefts in particular catapult Zurich into the top ten. Show more

Cell phone gone, wallet gone, sometimes even the car: the best vacations and trips can turn into a nightmare if you fall victim to theft. The risk of falling victim to thieves is particularly high in tourist hotspots.

But which cities in Europe are particularly prone to thieves? A German platform for the rental of camping vehicles has analyzed the risk of theft in the 25 most popular tourist cities in Europe and compiled a ranking: Zurich has "scammed" itself a place in the top ten.

For the analysis, not only pickpocketing was evaluated, but also car theft and every other form of theft. According to the ranking, tourists should be most vigilant in Milan. The Italian metropolis came in first place. Particular caution is also required in London and Edinburgh.

Although the risk of being a victim of pickpocketing is lower than in other cities, Zurich comes tenth in the ranking. The reason for this is the increased risk of car theft and the high number of other theft crimes.