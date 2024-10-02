  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Beijing Alcaraz defeats Sinner in the final

SDA

2.10.2024 - 15:24

Delighted with his 24th tournament win, his fourth this year: Carlos Alcaraz
Delighted with his 24th tournament win, his fourth this year: Carlos Alcaraz
Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is the winner of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing. The Spaniard retains the upper hand in the final against world number one Jannik Sinner in their third duel this year.

02.10.2024, 15:24

02.10.2024, 15:46

In a high-class battle of attrition lasting almost three and a half hours, Alcaraz beat Sinner 6:7 (6:8), 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) to celebrate his fourth tournament win of the year.

Sinner was only two points away from repeating his victory from the previous year at 5:4 in the deciding set. The Italian has been playing his best tennis in recent weeks, although he has once again been the subject of much controversy after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against the acquittal in the doping affair involving the US Open and Australian Open winner.

Alcaraz, who had already won the Grand Slam tournaments at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this season, will move up to second place in the world rankings at the expense of Alexander Zverev as a result of the tournament victory. Sinner, who is now 4:6 behind in the direct duels with Alcaraz, remains the undisputed world number 1.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

6:4 lead. Team Britannia on the brink of winning the Louis Vuitton Cup

6:4 leadTeam Britannia on the brink of winning the Louis Vuitton Cup

Swiss-Ski's injury list is thinning out. Quintet before comeback, duo facing test of patience

Swiss-Ski's injury list is thinning outQuintet before comeback, duo facing test of patience

Mountain bike. World Cup returns to Lenzerheide

Mountain bikeWorld Cup returns to Lenzerheide