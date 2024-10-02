Delighted with his 24th tournament win, his fourth this year: Carlos Alcaraz Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is the winner of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing. The Spaniard retains the upper hand in the final against world number one Jannik Sinner in their third duel this year.

In a high-class battle of attrition lasting almost three and a half hours, Alcaraz beat Sinner 6:7 (6:8), 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) to celebrate his fourth tournament win of the year.

Sinner was only two points away from repeating his victory from the previous year at 5:4 in the deciding set. The Italian has been playing his best tennis in recent weeks, although he has once again been the subject of much controversy after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against the acquittal in the doping affair involving the US Open and Australian Open winner.

Alcaraz, who had already won the Grand Slam tournaments at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this season, will move up to second place in the world rankings at the expense of Alexander Zverev as a result of the tournament victory. Sinner, who is now 4:6 behind in the direct duels with Alcaraz, remains the undisputed world number 1.

