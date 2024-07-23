Simon Ehammer wants to win a medal in the long jump at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Appenzeller is very much looking forward to it. His parents and fiancée will be there to cheer him on.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simon Ehammer was still flirting with a double start at the Summer Games in the winter months. But over the course of the spring, the World Championship bronze medallist in the long jump and European Championship silver medallist in the decathlon decided to focus on just one discipline at the highlight of the season.

As at the last two World Championships, the 24-year-old will only compete in the long jump in Paris.

The qualification in the long jump will take place on Sunday morning, followed by a day's break and possible participation in the final. Show more

Taking part in the Olympics was "naturally a childhood dream" of his, says Ehammer: "That was what I always wanted as an athlete. That's what you always watched on TV, where you really see the world's best athletes."

He is also "full of anticipation" shortly before the start, says Ehammer and explains: "The thought of the podium, of a medal, are already present and are pushing me to train harder and better. To not only want to be there, but also to come home with a medal."

The Olympic idea of being able to share the dimensions with all the athletes in Paris also accompanies him. As special as it will be for me, it will also be for my coach and the spectators. His prediction: "It will be a very special feeling and a very special atmosphere."

Olympic dream should come true

Ehammer's family and fiancée will also be at the big event, but unfortunately not all his friends will be there. Although Paris is not far away, the tickets and accommodation are expensive, says Ehammer and emphasizes: "I don't blame anyone who doesn't come. You can also see it well on television. But anyone who has anything to do with the Olympics should definitely take advantage of the opportunity, because it won't happen again so soon. The next (Games) will be on other continents." He believes that it will be a really cool sports festival.

From a Swiss perspective, a great sports festival should of course include precious metal around Ehammer's neck: "The big goal is definitely a medal." He explains: "A dream like that also makes me want to work harder and step on the gas. And I believe that if you have dreams like that, then maybe they will come true.