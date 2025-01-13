Dominic Stricker's health is still not in the best of health either. He had to be treated by a physiotherapist against James Duckworth Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 298) is eliminated in the starting round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. He clearly lost to Australian James Duckworth (ATP 94) 2:6, 4:6, 2:6 in just 94 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In short: the season opener in Melbourne ended in another bitter disappointment for Dominic Stricker. During the short month in Australia, he didn't even win a set at the United Cup, in the qualifiers in Auckland and in the main draw in Melbourne.

Dominic Stricker only managed one break point against the 32-year-old Australian. By then, however, the 22-year-old from Bern was already 2:6, 4:6, 0:2 down.