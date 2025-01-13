  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Australian Open Further disappointment for Dominic Stricker

SDA

13.1.2025 - 05:33

Dominic Stricker's health is still not in the best of health either. He had to be treated by a physiotherapist against James Duckworth
Dominic Stricker's health is still not in the best of health either. He had to be treated by a physiotherapist against James Duckworth
Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 298) is eliminated in the starting round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. He clearly lost to Australian James Duckworth (ATP 94) 2:6, 4:6, 2:6 in just 94 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

13.01.2025, 05:33

In short: the season opener in Melbourne ended in another bitter disappointment for Dominic Stricker. During the short month in Australia, he didn't even win a set at the United Cup, in the qualifiers in Auckland and in the main draw in Melbourne.

Dominic Stricker only managed one break point against the 32-year-old Australian. By then, however, the 22-year-old from Bern was already 2:6, 4:6, 0:2 down.

More from the department

Australian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas already eliminated

Australian OpenStefanos Tsitsipas already eliminated

Riding. Fuchs scores much-needed points for World Cup final participation

RidingFuchs scores much-needed points for World Cup final participation

National League. Zug defeats Biel with ease

National LeagueZug defeats Biel with ease