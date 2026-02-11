After the Olympic singles, Sturla Holm Laegreid speaks openly about an infidelity. (archive picture) Keystone

The Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid regrets the timing of his confession of cheating immediately after the race at the Olympics. "I was a bit in my own world," said the 28-year-old.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Yes, I understand that very well, and I see it myself now in hindsight," said Laegreid just a few hours after causing a stir with his spicy statements in Antholz, in response to criticism for his statements.

The overall World Cup winner of the previous season had made it public in front of a television camera after winning the bronze medal that he had cheated on his girlfriend. He had been unfaithful to his partner, whom he had only met six months ago, three months ago.

"I confessed it to her a week ago. It was the worst week of my life," he said. The woman he cheated on was the "love of my life", the "most beautiful and nicest person in the world". His goal was to win her back with his openness, as the couple had since separated.

In the aftermath of the 20-kilometre race, the infidelity was the dominant topic, with the Olympic victory of Laegreid's compatriot Johan-Olav Botn almost going under the radar. "I can only say that I hope I didn't spoil Johan's day," Laegreid told the Norwegian media after a small medal ceremony for the team: "It's Johan's day, and it was a bit of a shame that I got so much attention."

Biathlon legend Bö: "He did the wrong thing"

There was also criticism of Laegreid's emotional outburst from record-breaking world champion Johannes Thingnes Bö. "He acted wrongly. We saw a remorseful boy standing there, but unfortunately both the place and the time are completely wrong," said Bö, who was still fighting for victories and titles with his compatriot Laegreid last winter, on NRK.

However, the former biathlon dominator tried to put the behavior into perspective. "You can see Sturla's feelings openly. He can't hide them," said Bö (32) about his long-time teammate: "I think the feelings just burst out of him."