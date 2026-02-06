The 2026 Olympic Games are history. The Olympic flag was taken down in the Arena di Verona shortly after 10 pm on Sunday evening and handed over to France, where the next Winter Games will take place in four years' time.
These are all the Swiss medal heroes
Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.
Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.
In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.
But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.
Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.
Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.
The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.
Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!
Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.
In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.
The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.
The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.
Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.
Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.
The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.
Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.
40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.
Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.
Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.
Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.
The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.
The most important Olympic news
