Italian boxer Angela Carini loses to Algerian Imane Khelif at the Olympics, sparking a debate about gender. Carini doesn't think it's fair.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boxer Imane Khelif was not allowed to fight at the 2023 World Championships because she did not pass the gender test.

However, she is allowed to compete at the Olympic Games. A heated discussion erupted after Khelifi's fight on Thursday.

However, the controversy surrounding Khelif makes the defeated Italian Angela Carini "sad", as she says. "I'm sorry for her." Show more

The defeated Italian Angela Carini has expressed her incomprehension about the gender debate surrounding the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. "If she is allowed to fight according to the IOC, I respect this decision," the 25-year-old told the "Gazzetta dello Sport". She had tried to ignore the discussion.

"These controversies have definitely made me sad and I feel sorry for my opponent, who is also only here to fight," said Carini. She had lost to Khelif by technical knockout after 46 seconds in the first round. Her opponent had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships due to elevated testosterone levels. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had granted her permission to compete in Paris.

Bach: "She is a woman"

IOC President Thomas Bach made a clear statement to the Ansa news agency. "She is a woman who has been competing at international level for six years," said the 70-year-old about Khelif and emphasized after a meeting with Italy's head of government Giorgia Meloni: "We agreed that we want to stay in contact and clarify and improve the scientific background to make the situation more understandable."

Carini had initially fueled the debate herself through her behavior. After the end of the fight, the usual handshake did not take place. However, this was a misunderstanding. "It wasn't an intentional gesture, I apologize to her and to everyone. I was angry because the Olympics were over for me. I have nothing against Khelif, if I met her again I would hug her," said Carini.

Meloni fuels debate

When she said it wasn't fair, she wasn't referring to Khelif. "That's absolutely not the case. It wasn't fair that my dream came to an end so quickly," said Carini. She had been preparing for three years and wanted to fight for a medal. Khelif's second shot came as a shock to her: "I gave up, something wasn't right. It wasn't planned, it was an instinctive decision."

In Meloni's opinion, Khelif should not have been allowed to compete in the Summer Games. "You have to be able to fight on a level playing field. From my point of view, it wasn't a competition between equals," said the 47-year-old.

She continued: "I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be allowed to compete in women's competitions. Not because you want to discriminate against anyone, but to protect the rights of female athletes so that they can compete on a level playing field."

