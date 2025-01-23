Denmark's star player Matthias Gidsel cracks the Swiss defense Keystone

As expected, the Swiss have no chance against Olympic champions and defending champions Denmark at the World Handball Championships. Coach Andy Schmid's team lost 28:39 in Herning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Schmid wished he was still in the game after the first half. That was not the case. The Swiss were 11:18 behind at the break, although goalkeeper Nikola Portner made ten saves in the first 30 minutes. His Danish antipode Emil Nielsen was even better. With twelve saves, he achieved a defensive ratio of 52 percent.

However, the Swiss made it easy for him at times. They had great difficulty against the very mobile Danish defense, especially in the first half. For their part, they defended very aggressively. They took Mathias Gidsel, currently the best handball player in the world, out of the game during the Danish positional attacks. However, the Scandinavians have so much class that this did not matter. The Swiss held their own until 4:4 (10th), but then the Danes pulled away. They led 15:6 in the 22nd minute.

It was positive that the SHV team never let themselves down and always tried to defy the difference in class as best they could. The Swiss team's best scorers were left wing Noam Leopold and director Felix Aellen with five goals each. The former, although he failed with his first three shots.

After the expected defeat, the Swiss can no longer reach the quarter-finals. In their last game, they will face Italy. If they win this duel, they will finish their main round group in 3rd place. They would then finish the World Cup between 9th and 12th place, which would be a great success.

More sports videos