Roger Federer was in the Alps at the weekend. On Instagram, the former tennis star shows himself skiing and eating fondue - and gets the rumor mill churning: Has Federer leaked a new Rolex?

Roger Federer shows himself skiing in Lenzerheide on Instagram. Some fans also notice the watch on Federer's wrist.

Is it the new Rolex Land Dweller, which is not yet available on the market?

Fans and watch connoisseurs could find out as early as Tuesday. New models will then be presented at the "Watch and Wonders" watch event. Show more

The "Watch and Wonders" watch event starts in Geneva on Tuesday. New watch models will also be presented there. Including a Rolex "Land Dweller". A watch that has not yet been presented by the manufacturer.

What catches the eye: a watch that seems to have never been seen before is sparkling on his wrist. If you take a closer look, the watch could be the new Rolex "Land Dweller", which Rolex plans to unveil on Tuesday.

Fans and watch connoisseurs are wondering: Has Federer leaked the new model? Fans will probably not know for sure until Tuesday. The fact that the watch on the tennis legend's wrist is a new model is not so far-fetched.

After all, Roger Federer is still a Rolex brand representative today. The watch brand has accompanied and sponsored the world star for years.

In the comments column, fans are puzzling over the leak. One user writes: "Is this the new Rolex? Land Dweller." Another writes: "So that's a Rolex teaser now!"

There are over 1800 comments under Federer's Instagram post. The tennis pro collects almost 470,000 likes for the post.

