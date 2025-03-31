  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Excitement over Instagram post Did Roger Federer accidentally leak a new Rolex model?

Jan Arnet

31.3.2025

Roger Federer was in the Alps at the weekend. On Instagram, the former tennis star shows himself skiing and eating fondue - and gets the rumor mill churning: Has Federer leaked a new Rolex?

31.03.2025, 16:06

31.03.2025, 16:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Roger Federer shows himself skiing in Lenzerheide on Instagram. Some fans also notice the watch on Federer's wrist.
  • Is it the new Rolex Land Dweller, which is not yet available on the market?
  • Fans and watch connoisseurs could find out as early as Tuesday. New models will then be presented at the "Watch and Wonders" watch event.
Show more

The "Watch and Wonders" watch event starts in Geneva on Tuesday. New watch models will also be presented there. Including a Rolex "Land Dweller". A watch that has not yet been presented by the manufacturer.

What catches the eye: a watch that seems to have never been seen before is sparkling on his wrist. If you take a closer look, the watch could be the new Rolex "Land Dweller", which Rolex plans to unveil on Tuesday.

Fans and watch connoisseurs are wondering: Has Federer leaked the new model? Fans will probably not know for sure until Tuesday. The fact that the watch on the tennis legend's wrist is a new model is not so far-fetched.

After all, Roger Federer is still a Rolex brand representative today. The watch brand has accompanied and sponsored the world star for years.

In the comments column, fans are puzzling over the leak. One user writes: "Is this the new Rolex? Land Dweller." Another writes: "So that's a Rolex teaser now!"

There are over 1800 comments under Federer's Instagram post. The tennis pro collects almost 470,000 likes for the post.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Best Swiss NHL scorer. Hischier scores again - the Devils beat Minnesota

Best Swiss NHL scorerHischier scores again - the Devils beat Minnesota

Curling World Championships. Swiss beat China and secure their place in the top group

Curling World ChampionshipsSwiss beat China and secure their place in the top group

Promotion/relegation play-off. Visp senses its chance against perennial last-place Ajoie

Promotion/relegation play-offVisp senses its chance against perennial last-place Ajoie

ATP Houston. Ritschard loses in the starting round

ATP HoustonRitschard loses in the starting round

Best junior tennis player in the world. Henry Bernet now number 1 in the juniors

Best junior tennis player in the worldHenry Bernet now number 1 in the juniors