Alexander Zverev (right) benefits from the retirement of Serb Novak Djokovic Keystone

The Australian Open ends in the semi-finals for Novak Djokovic due to an injury. The 37-year-old Serb has to retire after losing the first set in a tie-break against the German Alexander Zverev.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After losing the first set, Djokovic went to Zverev and abandoned the match. The hard-fought first set had lasted 80 minutes and obviously put too much strain on Djokovic's thickly bandaged left thigh. The ten-time Australian Open winner had suffered the injury in the quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic will therefore continue to wait for his 25th Grand Slam tournament victory, which would make him the sole record holder - ahead of Australian Margaret Court, with whom he shares the record for Majors won. He celebrated his last Grand Slam titles in 2023 with titles in Melbourne, Paris and New York.

Alexander Zverev, who spoke after the match of the "best set I've played at this tournament", will play his first final in Melbourne on Sunday and his third at a Grand Slam tournament. The Tokyo Olympic champion lost the previous two: against Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open and against Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open.

Zverev's opponent in the final will either be Italian defending champion Jannik Sinner or American Ben Shelton.