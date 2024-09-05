Marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was the victim of a brutal attack. imago

For days, doctors fought for the life of Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei after an arson attack by her partner. In vain. The case shook the sports world.

A few days ago, Cheptegei was doused with petrol and set alight by her partner in front of their children.

Her father made serious accusations against the police: "They did not react quickly enough to save our daughter." Show more

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died as a result of an arson attack by her partner. She died of multiple organ failure at 5.30 a.m. (local time) in Kenya, the hospital announced. "We did everything we could," said Kimani Mbugua, one of the doctors treating her. Most of the runner's organs had stopped working due to her injuries.

Father makes accusations against the police

Joseph Cheptegei, the athlete's father, spoke of a "terrible death". He accused the police of failing to protect his daughter from her partner, whom she had felt threatened by even before the crime. "We contacted the police and security authorities, but they didn't react quickly enough to save our daughter," he complained. "If they had acted quickly enough, my daughter would still be alive."

The Ugandan Athletics Federation confirmed the athlete's death on Platform X and condemned the violence to which Cheptegei fell victim. Donald Rukare, President of the Ugandan Olympic Committee, spoke on X of a "cowardly and senseless act that led to the death of a great athlete. We strongly condemn violence against women."

We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a… pic.twitter.com/V8Mog3oMOX — Donald Rukare (@drukare) September 5, 2024

Investigation into attempted murder

According to the police, Cheptegei's partner had doused her with petrol and set her on fire. The 33-year-old was treated in hospital in Eldoret with serious burns after the incident on Sunday. According to the hospital, Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 percent of her body surface in the attack.

Previously, there is said to have been a dispute between the two over a piece of land, among other things. The partner was also caught in the flames. Neighbors extinguished the fire and took them both to hospital. The police are investigating the man for attempted murder.

There have been repeated femicides in Kenya in recent months, which have shaken the East African country. At the beginning of the year, thousands of people across the country demonstrated against gender-based violence.

