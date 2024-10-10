In 2022, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shed tears at the Swiss' farewell. Now the Spaniard announces his retirement. Imago

Rafael Nadal announces his retirement at the end of the year. His long-time rival Roger Federer thanks him for the "unforgettable moments" with his friend.

Jan Arnet

The comments section of Rafael Nadal's latest social media posts are full to bursting. Numerous stars and fans commented on the 22-time Grand Slam winner's retirement announcement - Roger Federer also took the opportunity to get in touch with his long-time rival.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come," Federer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the unforgettable moments and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been a great honor."

Roger Federer, who retired in 2022, had recently encouraged Nadal to retire. "Time wears on you. In the end, it might also be helpful to make a decision at some point. And then, when it's over, you're just relaxed again and say: Oh, luckily no more training, luckily no more matches," said the Swiss on the sidelines of the Laver Cup in September.

Ronaldo: "An honor to be a witness to your career"

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo also congratulated Nadal on Instagram. "Rafa, what an incredible career you've had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world," said the Portuguese player. He continued: "It has been an honor to witness your career and to call you friend. Congratulations to you! Enjoy your retirement!"