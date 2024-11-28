Kevin Fiala scores his eighth goal of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The in-form New Jersey Devils go down 3-0 against the St. Louis Blues.

SDA

St. Gallen's Fiala is currently going through a difficult phase. After doing extremely well at the start of the season, the 28-year-old forward has recorded just one goal in the last eight games. He ended a long dry spell against the Winnipeg Jets with a 3:1 at the start of the final period, scoring for the first time since the beginning of November. Nino Niederreiter on the other side remained pale. Despite their fifth defeat of the season, the Winnipeg Jets are still top of the Western Conference.

The New Jersey Devils, who have been in great form, failed to get going at all on Thursday night. In their home game against the St. Louis Blues, the previous leaders in the East conceded a heavy 3-0 defeat. The final score was already clear after 16 minutes. Nico Hischier had a minus-1 record, Jonas Siegenthaler was on the ice for all goals against. Timo Meier was suspended after being hit in the face by Zachary L'Heureux's stick.

Despite personal successes, Roman Josi and Pius Suter left the ice as losers. Josi opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the Nashville Predators' 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Suter started the unsuccessful comeback in the Vancouver Canucks' 4:5 loss in Pittsburgh with the 2:5 in the middle of the third period.

The Chicago Blackhawks put down an exclamation marker. The team with Switzerland's Philipp Kuraschew beat the Dallas Stars 6:2 and handed the red lantern in the West to Nashville. Kuraschew had his stick in play when the home team scored the opening goal after just 16 seconds.

Janis Moser went 18 minutes without a goal in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-5 loss to the Washington Capitals.

SDA