At 14 years and 293 days, American Cavan Sullivan is the youngest footballer in the history of North American Major League Soccer.

SDA

The Philadelphia Union midfielder was substituted in the 85th minute of the 5-1 home win against the New England Revolution. Sullivan replaced Freddy Adu, who was 13 days older when he made his MLS debut for DC United in 2004.

In May, Cavan Sullivan signed a professional contract with Philadelphia Union. Now, at the age of 14 years and 293 days, he celebrated his debut in the MLS - as the youngest player in the history of the North American league. Keystone

According to the media, Sullivan is also likely to be the youngest professional in the biggest leagues in the world. In the English Premier League, Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal in 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days. In the Italian Serie A, Pietro Pellegri (2016) holds the record with 15 years and 280 days, while in the Bundesliga it is Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko with 16 years and one day (2020). Spain's newly crowned European champion Lamine Yamal was 15 years and 290 days old when he made his debut for FC Barcelona.

Sullivan's path to Europe seems to be mapped out. In May, the teenager signed a record contract with Philadelphia, which includes a clause for a transfer to Manchester City at the age of 18.

SDA