Substitute Albian Ajeti and his Basel teammates failed to score goals and points for once Keystone

FC Basel suffered a surprising home defeat at the end of the year. They lost 1-0 to Grasshoppers, who had previously gone nine games without a win in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Christmas break comes at the right time for FCB. After the almost perfect weeks in November and the interim leap to the top of the Super League, it has lost some of its momentum. Only two points were gained from the last three games in the championship. Fabio Celestini's team failed to score against GC for the first time since the end of September.

From Basel's point of view, the overall picture of the last six months remains positive and even the slip-up against the combative GC was not all bad. Especially in the second half, the favorites had a lot of possession and held their own in the duels. The best of their few scoring chances was defused by the strong GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel after just under an hour, when Marin Soticek's shot from close range was too central.

The compact Grasshoppers, who were dangerous on the counter-attack, benefited from a mistake by young defender Jonas Adjetey in the 21st minute, which allowed Noah Persson to run in alone on Marwin Hitz and finish successfully. It was the Swedish YB loanee's first goal in his 41st game in the Super League.

The one goal and good defensive work afterwards secured GC their first win since the 1-0 defeat at Young Boys two and a half months ago and their first three points under coach Tomas Oral. Three points that take GC off the bottom of the table for the first time since round 9.

Telegram:

Basel - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:1)

23'486 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goal: 21st Persson (Meyer) 0:1.

Basel: Hitz; Mendes (87. Beney), Barisic, Adjetey (66. van Breemen), Schmid; Leroy, Xhaka (78. Sigua); Soticek (66. Fink), Shaqiri, Kade; Kevin Carlos (66. Ajeti).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Seko, Persson; Abrashi (75. Stroscio); Morandi (94. Verón Lupi), Meyer, Ndenge, Maurin (60. Muci); Lee Young-Jun (60. Bojang).

Remarks: Cautions: 28 Decarli, 43 Abrashi, 54 Meyer, 56 Lee Young-Jun, 73 van Breemen.