On Saturday, Giotto Morandi gives GC an early lead away at Yverdon. According to blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler, the goal should not have counted. Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner sees it differently.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC leads 1-0 against Yverdon at the break. Giotto Morandi's goal triggers a lively discussion in the blue Sport Studio.

"For me, the goal is absolutely correct," says refereeing expert Stephan Klossner. An opinion that former top goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler does not share.

As Yverdon turned the game around in the second half and went on to win 2-1, the whole thing fortunately remained a side note. Show more

In the 3rd minute, Giotto Morandi takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area and scores to make it 1:0 for GC. Yverdon goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni does not look good as the shot is anything but precise. But should the only goal of the first half have counted at all or does Tsiy Ndenge, who was offside, block the goalkeeper's view?

Former national team goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler looks at the goal, but does not want to rush ahead with his analysis. And so, with a smile on his face, Zubi launches into the refereeing expert Stephan Klossner: "I'm curious to hear what you have to tell me."

Klossner explains: "It's not about being on the side of the referee, but on the side of the football rules. And it says that the player is offside if he clearly blocks the goalkeeper's view." This was not the case in this scene: "For me, the goal is absolutely correct."

Zubi thanks him for the analysis. However, this does not put the issue to bed for him, as he has a completely different opinion to the refereeing expert. "From my point of view, it's a clear obstruction of Ndenge's goalkeeper." The two experts try to convince each other with arguments, but ultimately both stick to their original opinion. You can hear the whole discussion in the video above.

Ultimately, the whole thing remains a side note, as Yverdon turned the game around in the second half to record a 2-1 home win and enjoy their first three-pointer of the season. Champions and Champions League participants YB thus remain the only team yet to win in the Super League this season.