Milan striker Alvaro Morata has injured his head. Keystone

First Alvaro Morata helped his AC Milan to victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League, then he collided with a team-mate in an aerial duel during training. The Spaniard was taken to hospital with a head injury. The doctors ordered him to rest completely.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alvaro Morata injured his head during training on Thursday after a collision with Strahinja Pavlović.

The Spaniard had to be taken to hospital. However, an examination revealed nothing abnormal. However, he will miss the next few days for AC Milan.

It is unclear whether he will play in the Nations League. Morata will face the Swiss national team with Spain on November 18. Show more

Alvaro Morata was one of the heroes for AC Milan in their 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening. The Spaniard opened the scoring in the Rossoneri's 2-1 victory.

A few hours after the success in Madrid, the 32-year-old striker joins Milan's injury list. As reported by Sky Italia, Morata suffered a head injury during training. He collided with team-mate and ex-FCB defender Strahinja Pavlović in an aerial duel on Thursday. However, the MRI scan at the hospital gave the AC a sigh of relief: the tests were normal.

Nevertheless, the doctors ordered Morata to rest for a few days. In other words: Morata will not be available to coach Paulo Fonseca for next Saturday's away game against Cagliari.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what Morata's head injury means for the Nations League. Spain face Denmark away from home on November 15 and the European champions host Switzerland in Tenerife on November 18.